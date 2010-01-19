Jeff Zucker on Charlie Rose
On Charlie Rose Monday, embattled NBC President Jeff Zucker opened up about his media drubbing, admitting he's received death threats from enraged fans. He also defended the Peacock network's other properties, saying, "NBC Entertainment is responsible for 5 percent of our bottom line, and 95 percent of our perception."
On Charlie Rose Monday, embattled NBC President Jeff Zucker opened up about his media drubbing, admitting he's received death threats from enraged fans. He also defended the Peacock network's other properties, saying, "NBC Entertainment is responsible for 5 percent of our bottom line, and 95 percent of our perception."