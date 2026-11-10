ROOTING FOR YOU Jennifer Aniston Names A-List Friend Who Gives Her ‘Hair Envy’ The “Friends” actress revealed which Hollywood star turns her into a green-eyed monster. Frazer Harrison/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actress behind television’s most iconic haircut has revealed the fellow A-lister she envies most.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston’s hair inspired millions of fans to get layers, highlights, and zig-zag parts during the sitcom’s 1994–2004 run. More than two decades later, she still tops numerous “best hair” lists. But one top Hollywood actress’s strands nevertheless make her jealous.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 57-year-old actress told Elle magazine in an interview published on Nov. 9 that Sandra Bullock’s glossy brunette hair turns Aniston into a green-eyed monster.

LolaVie founder Jennifer Aniston, signature blond hair flowing in the wind, as seen during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2025, in New York City. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Aniston, who founded hair-care brand LolaVie in 2021, told Bullock, 67, that she is one of the “only women in my life with a head of hair that makes no sense” during a dual chat with Interview Magazine in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked by Elle to elaborate, Aniston explained, “Sandy has the thickest head of hair on a woman over 40 that I’ve ever seen in my entire life! I have such hair envy!”

Aniston and Bullock, who’ve been friends for about 16 years, attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Aniston continued, “She is also one of my biggest LolaVie supporters. She’s ordered every product available from day one and continues to do so. I know she loves me, but God knows she doesn’t have to do that.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Bullock attested to her support for Aniston’s hair-care brand when she spoke with the actress in September, saying, “Well, the only reason I don’t look like a Chia Pet is because of your stuff.”

“I’ve had two bouts of stress-induced hair loss, so I’m very lucky it came back,” she continued.

“That’s also thanks to my German grandmother. Full head of thick, crazy hair. I got those genes.”

Sandra Bullock poses with sleek brunette hair at the US premiere of “Practical Magic 2” at the Directors Village Theater in Los Angeles on August 31, 2026. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Though Aniston playfully expressed her admiration for Bullock’s thick tresses, the well-established actresses, friends for about 16 years, were pitted against one another in their younger years.

In Aug. 2025, Bullock told Vanity Fair, “We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends—it was about pitting everyone against each other.”

She added, “We were told we weren’t supposed to do that—meaning like and respect and honor each other.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register