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Jennifer Aniston Names A-List Friend Who Gives Her ‘Hair Envy’

The “Friends” actress revealed which Hollywood star turns her into a green-eyed monster.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California, in silver embellished gown.

Frazer Harrison/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Sam Escobar

The actress behind television’s most iconic haircut has revealed the fellow A-lister she envies most.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston’s hair inspired millions of fans to get layers, highlights, and zig-zag parts during the sitcom’s 1994–2004 run. More than two decades later, she still tops numerous “best hair” lists. But one top Hollywood actress’s strands nevertheless make her jealous.

The 57-year-old actress told Elle magazine in an interview published on Nov. 9 that Sandra Bullock’s glossy brunette hair turns Aniston into a green-eyed monster.

Jennifer Aniston is seen during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2025, in New York City.

LolaVie founder Jennifer Aniston, signature blond hair flowing in the wind, as seen during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2025, in New York City.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Aniston, who founded hair-care brand LolaVie in 2021, told Bullock, 67, that she is one of the “only women in my life with a head of hair that makes no sense” during a dual chat with Interview Magazine in September.

When asked by Elle to elaborate, Aniston explained, “Sandy has the thickest head of hair on a woman over 40 that I’ve ever seen in my entire life! I have such hair envy!”

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Aniston and Bullock, who’ve been friends for about 16 years, attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Aniston continued, “She is also one of my biggest LolaVie supporters. She’s ordered every product available from day one and continues to do so. I know she loves me, but God knows she doesn’t have to do that.”

Bullock attested to her support for Aniston’s hair-care brand when she spoke with the actress in September, saying, “Well, the only reason I don’t look like a Chia Pet is because of your stuff.”

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“I’ve had two bouts of stress-induced hair loss, so I’m very lucky it came back,” she continued.

“That’s also thanks to my German grandmother. Full head of thick, crazy hair. I got those genes.”

US actress Sandra Bullock attends the US premiere of "Practical Magic 2" at Directors Village theatre in Los Angeles, on August 31, 2026.

Sandra Bullock poses with sleek brunette hair at the US premiere of “Practical Magic 2” at the Directors Village Theater in Los Angeles on August 31, 2026.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Though Aniston playfully expressed her admiration for Bullock’s thick tresses, the well-established actresses, friends for about 16 years, were pitted against one another in their younger years.

In Aug. 2025, Bullock told Vanity Fair, “We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends—it was about pitting everyone against each other.”

She added, “We were told we weren’t supposed to do that—meaning like and respect and honor each other.”

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Sam Escobar
Sam EscobarSenior Editor, The Looker

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