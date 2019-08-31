CHEAT SHEET
Fotis Dulos Seeks Psychiatric Evaluation of Mother-in-Law in Latest Twist to Jennifer Farber Dulos Case
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, is seeking a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation of his mother-in-law in a bid to see the couple’s five children, the Hartford Courant reports. An attorney for Dulos, Rich Rochlin, asked a judge to order an evaluation of Gloria Farber, claiming she “has previously been psychiatrically hospitalized” and the “troubling history of mental illness” raises questions about the safety of the children. Farber’s lawyer has said she is preparing a response to Rochlin’s motion. Gloria Farber has had temporary guardianship of the children, aged between 8 and 13, since Farber Dulos vanished on May 24. Dulos has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with his estranged wife’s disappearance and police say he was seen throwing away items that had her blood on them the day she vanished. A court barred him from contacting his five children.