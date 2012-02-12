Jennifer Hudson to Sing Whitney Tribute

CHEAT SHEET
American Idol contestant and Chicago singer Jennifer Hudson will sing a tribute to Whitney Houston during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, an event where Houston, who died on the eve of music’s biggest night, once reigned, winning six in her career. Houston was supposed to perform at her longtime mentor Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammys concert at the L.A. hotel where she was found. Davis went ahead with the event, dedicating the night to her.