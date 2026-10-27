HUNGRY EYES Oscar Winner Blasted for Her ‘Blank, Dead-Eyed’ Stare The actress faces a growing backlash over her new haircare brand’s ad campaign. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity founder to enter the beauty game, but her campaign—and the freshly launched brand itself—already faces criticism.

The Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook star launched her haircare brand Mes° Beauty on Oct. 27.

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“I wanted to create something that could keep up with real life, rather than asking you to organize your life around your beauty routine,” Lawrence, 36, said in a press release.

Jennifer Lawrence is the newest celebrity founder to enter the beauty game, launching the haircare brand mes° beauty on Oct. 27. mes° beauty

The new entrepreneur promoted the launch in a cover story for The Cut, drawing flak for her vacant-eyed pout.

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The Hunger Games star maintains a neutral expression across the article’s 10-photo spread as her hair switches between glossy, pin-straight styles and voluminous waves.

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“Jennifer Lawrence’s face is completely blank, and her eyes look sort of completely dead,” said beauty journalist Jessica DeFino in an Instagram video about the new pics.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence drew criticism for photos in The Cut's cover story, where she discusses the launch of her new haircare brand. The Cut

DeFino continued, “Consciously or not, I think she is using the dominance of the sort of cyborgian, expressionless beauty standard of today to sell haircare as the place to express yourself.”

Actress Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar for her performance in the 2012 film "Silver Linings Playbook," where she starred opposite Bradley Cooper. The Weinstein Company

Several people agreed with DeFino in comments on her post, which garnered more than 3,200 likes, saying Lawrence looks “unrecognizable” and “dead behind the eyes.”

Many voiced concerns about the growing popularity of Botox, fillers, and cosmetic surgery and the desire for a uniform, symmetrical, and intentionally frozen appearance.

The brand’s campaign itself also raised eyebrows, with several people commenting both on how saturated the space is and how the ads seemed to promote long, dry hair.

Jennifer Lawrence's haircare brand, mes° beauty, drew criticism after its launch over the appearance of models' hair in marketing images. mes° beauty

“So bored of celeb hair care lines, also sorry but the super long hair model—that hair does not look like goals, it’s so dry!” one person commented on Reddit.

“Hair care for zombies? Those models are so off-putting,” added another user.

Promotional images for Jennifer Lawrence's beauty brand also drew criticism on social media. Reddit

Others speculated over “signs” that Lawrence has undergone plastic surgery, with several people stating their opinion that the actress “doesn’t look like herself anymore.”

One commenter said she misses the actress’s “hooded eyes so much,” while another posed a blunt question: “Who the hell is that?”

Fans say Jennifer Lawrence, pictured in 2013 accepting the Best Actress award for "Silver Linings Playbook," no longer "looks like herself." Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lawrence has been open about using minimal amounts of Botox, but has not admitted to undergoing any invasive cosmetic procedures on her face—at least, not yet.

The Cut’s cover interview, the actress revealed that she underwent breast augmentation surgery and stated her plans to get a facelift in the future.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence attend the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. The couple has been married since 2019. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“I want to be a sexy mom,” Lawrence, who shares two children with husband Cooke Maroney, said.

“At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--t together.”

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