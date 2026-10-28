A-Lister Reveals Her Secret Arguments With Strangers Online

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lawrence has a passion for trolling, she has revealed. The Hunger Games star appeared on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, on Wednesday, where she was asked whether she had a secret TikTok account that she uses to “rage bait” people.
“I do,” she said. “And I think I’m just going to take that live. It’s about time I just take the mask off. Yeah, I think so. Because I’m literally arguing about—you know—Victorian ancestry.”
The confession stunned Cooper, who asked her what her social media algorithms throw at her for suggested content. “My FYP [For You page] is like the long skincare things,” she said.
During the same interview, she also revealed that she will be reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.
“It was so emotional,” she said. “Josh [Hutcherson] and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful.” She added that the return to the franchise was “unbelievable” and “it was so crazy.”
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