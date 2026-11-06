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JENNY FROM THE SHOCK

Pop Icon Shows Off Sculpted Figure at 57 in Sultry Nude Photoshoot

The pop icon doesn’t shy away from a risqué snap.

Jennifer Lopez in a plunging neckline earlier this month at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala on December 03, 2025.

Getty

By Natalie Demaree

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her ultra-toned physique and ultra-blond hair color in a nude photo shoot.

The singer and actress showed off her sculpted figure and her lightest hair color yet in a series of sultry photos by Sampson Clark, shared by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in a Nov. 5 Instagram post, captioned “Bombshell Barbs.”

Jennifer Lopez often shares thirst traps on her social media.

Jennifer Lopez often shares sultry photos on social media, with her latest batch showing off the singer's transformation from brunette to blonde.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez, 57, dressed as Jane Fonda’s 1968 character Barbarella for Halloween, debuting the voluminous blond blowout—a striking contrast to her usual chestnut waves.

In the Polaroid snaps, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer stares seductively at the camera while crouching in low-riding underwear, her toned back to the camera and one arm folded over her chest.

Fans of the Grammy-nominated popstar’s new look commented on the post, with many saying they had to do a double-take to realize it was her.

One fan said they thought the photos were of Victoria’s Secret Supermodel Bella Hadid.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after being honored with the Entertainer of the Year award at the sixth annual American Latino Media Arts (ALMA) Awards in 2001.
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“I know it’s JLo, but damn, she looks like a younger Madonna. Beautiful,” another person mused.

Fans commented their support for Lopez's new look on the post.

Fans commented their support for Lopez's new look on the post.

Instagram

“How is she this gorgeous?” another fan asked, while another person simply said, “my queen.”

Jennifer Lopez, her children, and ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2009.

Jennifer Lopez, her children, and ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2009.

Kevin Mazur/Mazur/WireImage

She has two sons with her third husband, Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014.

In 2022, Lopez married Good Will Hunting actor Ben Affleck in a highly publicized wedding, but the couple split up in 2025.

The actress and mother of twin boys, Oskar and Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, both 18, does not shy away from sharing a tasteful thirst trap.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez was married to Ben Affleck for about three years before their divorce was finalized.

John Shearer/Getty

The chart-topper addressed the negativity she says she receives for her flirtatious social media content during a December 2025 concert, later shared on TikTok.

“Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it,” Lopez said, adding that social media “could be the saddest, meanest place on Earth.”

“If you had this booty, you’d be naked too!”

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez shared this mirror pic at the gym in April.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez shared this mirror pic at the gym in April.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez performs during the debut of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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