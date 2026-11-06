Pop Icon Shows Off Sculpted Figure at 57 in Sultry Nude Photoshoot
The pop icon doesn’t shy away from a risqué snap.
Jennifer Lopez is showing off her ultra-toned physique and ultra-blond hair color in a nude photo shoot.
The singer and actress showed off her sculpted figure and her lightest hair color yet in a series of sultry photos by Sampson Clark, shared by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in a Nov. 5 Instagram post, captioned “Bombshell Barbs.”
Lopez, 57, dressed as Jane Fonda’s 1968 character Barbarella for Halloween, debuting the voluminous blond blowout—a striking contrast to her usual chestnut waves.
In the Polaroid snaps, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer stares seductively at the camera while crouching in low-riding underwear, her toned back to the camera and one arm folded over her chest.
Fans of the Grammy-nominated popstar’s new look commented on the post, with many saying they had to do a double-take to realize it was her.
One fan said they thought the photos were of Victoria’s Secret Supermodel Bella Hadid.
“I know it’s JLo, but damn, she looks like a younger Madonna. Beautiful,” another person mused.
“How is she this gorgeous?” another fan asked, while another person simply said, “my queen.”
She has two sons with her third husband, Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014.
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In 2022, Lopez married Good Will Hunting actor Ben Affleck in a highly publicized wedding, but the couple split up in 2025.
The actress and mother of twin boys, Oskar and Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, both 18, does not shy away from sharing a tasteful thirst trap.
The chart-topper addressed the negativity she says she receives for her flirtatious social media content during a December 2025 concert, later shared on TikTok.
“Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it,” Lopez said, adding that social media “could be the saddest, meanest place on Earth.”
“If you had this booty, you’d be naked too!”
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