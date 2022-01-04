CHEAT SHEET
‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Is ‘Fine’ After Getting Mugged
Despite her 23-day winning streak, Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider announced she hit a bit of bad luck when she was mugged on Sunday. In a tweet posted yesterday, the champion explained, “Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night.” As reported by People, the misfortune comes in the wake of Schneider’s meteoric rise as she continues to dominate the board, becoming the first transgender competitor to earn a spot in the beloved game show’s Tournament of Champions. Schneider, an engineering manager from Ohio, has also become the game’s highest-earning female with nearly one million dollars in winnings.