Portland MAX Train Killer Shouts at Black Victim in Court: ‘I Should Have Killed You’

Read it at The Oregonian
An Oregon man convicted of killing two men on a Metropolitan Area Express train had an outburst during his sentencing hearing Tuesday, shouting at a prior victim, a Black woman, that he “should have killed [her].” Jeremy Christian had hit the woman, Demetria Hester, in the face with a Gatorade bottle, inflicting a serious eye injury on the day before the deadly train attack in 2017. Hester was at the hearing to provide a victim impact statement, and called Christian a white supremacist and a plague on society. “You are a waste of breath,” Hester said. “And when you die and go to hell, I hope you rot.” Christian responded, “See you there,” and shouted expletives at Hester, later yelling “George Floyd” as deputies removed him from the courtroom.