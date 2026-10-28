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Reality Star, 40, Says Controversial Treatment Saved His Life

The reality star flew overseas for a series of unconventional treatments.

BARBARA WALTERS SPECIAL - The cast of the Jersey Shore is interviewed by Barbara Walters for her MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE special airing 12/9/2010 on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Photo by Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)Jenni J Woww Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Michael The Situation Sorrentino

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Con

By Tamilore Oshikanlu

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he’s found a lifeline in a treatment that’s raising eyebrows.

The Jersey Shore star, 40, revealed Tuesday that he has been sober from drugs and alcohol for four months after seeking help at Beond, a treatment center in Cancún, Mexico, that specializes in the psychedelic drug ibogaine.

In an emotional Instagram post, Ortiz-Magro said the beginning of 2026 was “one of the lowest points of my life,” as his longtime battles with addiction and mental health problems collided.

Ortiz-Margo said his addiction left him questioning whether life was worth living.

Ortiz-Margo said his addiction left him questioning whether life was worth living.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

“My mental health and my addiction brought me to such a dark place it had me questioning whether this life is worth it,” he wrote. “I felt something inside of me turn off.”

Alongside before-and-after photos, the father of 8-year-old Ariana, whom he shares with ex Jen Harley, described feeling “hopeless, resentful, not present,” admitting that his smiles and assurances that he was doing well had been fake.

Then, he said, he found a treatment that changed everything.

“I was able to try a medicine that freed me from the struggle and the fight,” he wrote, adding that his experience at Beond “saved my life and it gave me my joy and love for the world back.”

“It’s been 4 months. I haven’t had to take any depression meds, anxiety, bipolar and touched a drink or drug,” he continued.

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Ortiz-Magro did not specify which medication he received. Beond offers medically supervised ibogaine treatment, which uses a hallucinogenic substance derived from a Central African shrub.

The drug can produce intense, dreamlike experiences and is being studied for its potential to reduce addiction-related withdrawal symptoms and cravings, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The "Jersey Shore" star turned to Beond, a treatment center in Cancún, Mexico for relief.

The "Jersey Shore" star turned to Beond, a treatment center in Cancún, Mexico for relief.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Unlike conventional addiction care, which typically involves counseling, ongoing support and, for certain addictions, approved medications, ibogaine is not FDA-approved in the United States.

Its safety is also under scrutiny. The FDA has warned of potentially fatal heart-rhythm disturbances, while Rolling Stone reported that a 49-year-old patient died at Beond in 2022.

In August, a psychiatrist told the New York Times that treatment at the clinic worsened his PTSD. Beond said it takes patient complaints seriously.

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Despite its steep price tag, with Beond’s roughly 10-day programs costing up to $19,500, ibogaine has attracted high-profile supporters. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor underwent the treatment at a different Mexican clinic in 2025 to address trauma and, like Ortiz-Magro, credited the experience with saving his life.

For Ortiz-Magro, the latest announcement follows a struggle that began long before his reality TV fame.

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During a 2024 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, he revealed that he began drinking around age 16 or 17 after moving out of his childhood home. Raised by a single mother, Ortiz-Magro said his father had also struggled with addiction.

Ortiz-Margo said his struggles began long before his "Jersey Shore" days.

Ortiz-Margo said his struggles began long before his "Jersey Shore" days.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

By 2019, when he entered rehab for alcohol abuse and depression, drinking had become a way to cope with his mental health struggles. “When I was depressed, I would turn to drinking,” he told Us Weekly, explaining that alcohol only made his problems worse.

He previously celebrated a year of sobriety in 2022, but later reflected on the toll his addiction had taken on fatherhood. “I lived four or five of her years in a haze and I beat myself up for it,” he said during the 2024 episode.

Ortiz-Margo says since undergoing treatment he hasn't taken drugs or alcohol.

Ortiz-Margo says since undergoing treatment he hasn't taken drugs or alcohol.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

As recently as May, he disclosed that he was managing depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety with prescription medication and weekly therapy, after an interview clip sparked concern about his health.

Now, he says he is starting again.

“Never too late to start over,” he wrote. “My journey starts now!”

Tamilore Oshikanlu
Tamilore OshikanluContributor

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