Jimmy Kimmel returned from Thanksgiving break on Monday and could not wait to start talking about what he described as a “meeting of the mindless at Mar-a-Lago” between Donald Trump, Kanye West and “white supremacist slash Holocaust denier” Nick Fuentes.

“And you know this one was bad because Trump posted not one, but three messages on his imaginary social media site trying to distance himself,” the late-night host said, gleefully reading the succession of “truths” that the former president put up about the dinner. “Only Donald Trump would defend himself by saying, ‘I was only planning to eat with one antisemite,’” he joked.

In response to Trump describing Fuentes as a “guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about,” Kimmel joked it’s the “same thing he says whenever Eric comes over to eat.”

“According to Kanye, Trump was very impressed by his white power pal,” he added later, explaining that after Fuentes told Trump he prefers it “when your speeches are off the cuff, rather than on prompter,” Trump turned to Kanye and said, “He gets me.”

As Kimmel put it to Trump, “You’re not that hard to get. We all get you. You’re like HPV. It’s only a matter of time.”

“But just to recap, Kanye West went to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Donald Trump, which sounds like the beginning of a joke,” he said. “And as his plus one, he brought a well-known white supremacist Holocaust denier and Trump claims he didn’t know about.”

This led Kimmel to wonder, “Which is worse? Having the guy over for dinner or having no idea you’re letting a racist rando into a house that was, until very recently, full of unguarded top secret documents? Two words typed into your phone and you know you’re eating with a scumbag.”

