Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump’s Kim Jong-Confusion

“As you know, our relationship with North Korea is especially tense right now,” Jimmy Kimmel said on his show Tuesday night. “And one way or another, Donald Trump is going to do something about that… just as soon as he figures out that Kim Jong Un and his father, Kim Jong Il, are two different people.”

During an interview on Fox & Friends earlier in the day, the president would only refer to the current North Korean leader as “the gentleman” and seemed to imply that both President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama were dealing with the same man.

“I hope things work out well. I hope there’s going to be peace, but they’ve been talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read Clinton’s book and he said, ‘Oh, we made such a great peace deal,’ and it was a joke,” Trump told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt. “You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been outplayed. They’ve all been outplayed by this gentleman.”

“Does he really not know that when Bill Clinton was president, Kim Jong Un was 16 years old?” Kimmel asked. “There’s a 50/50 chance we might accidentally bomb South Korea if we’re not careful.”

As a public service for the president, Kimmel showed photos of the “very dead” Kim Jong Il, the “still alive” Kim Jong Un and, just for good measure, Lil’ Kim—“has nothing to do with anything, leave her alone.”

“Unless the president—maybe the president knows something we don’t,” the host added. “Maybe Kim Jong Il isn’t dead. Maybe he figured out some kind of youth serum like Benjamin Butt-un.”