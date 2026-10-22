PROMOTED NFL Star Lands CBS Deal After Tony Romo’s DUI Downfall The former defensive end will become lead analyst full-time after Tony Romo was placed on leave this year. Thomas Shea/Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports # 3

JJ Watt will replace Tony Romo as CBS Sports’ lead NFL analyst full-time, the network announced Wednesday. Watt first stepped in after the network placed Romo on leave in July following a drunk-driving arrest in Wisconsin. Romo, who first joined CBS in 2017, pleaded no contest to a first-offense drunk-driving citation and had his license revoked for six months. CBS permanently parted ways with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback earlier this month, six years into his massive 10-year, $180 million contract. The network did not disclose the financial terms of Watt’s multi-year deal, but confirmed the former NFL Man of the Year will call the Super Bowl in 2028, the next time CBS has the rights. “I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special,” Watt said in a press release. He added: “I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy (Wolfson) and many more Sundays to come!” Watt joined CBS in 2023, initially sitting in the studio before being promoted to analyst duties last season, working as Jim Nantz’s No. 2.

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