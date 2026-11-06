FEMININOMENON Joanna Coles’ Power 100 Luncheon Returns to New York With flair, just like the Daily Beast CCO herself. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

Picture this: A group of trailblazing female journalists, artists, and businesswomen walk into a bar.

It isn’t the opening of a joke, but rather the scene of Thursday’s Power 100 lunch in midtown Manhattan, the latest installment of the elite, twice-yearly event hosted by The Daily Beast’s Chief Creative and Content Officer, Joanna Coles, and Uber.

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“We’ve got CEOs, we’ve got COOs, we’ve got CMOs, we’ve got so many C-words here,” Coles quipped from behind a podium at The Modern, a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Joanna Coles presented Stahl with the award at her latest Power 100 luncheon, which brings trailblazing women across industries together. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

“When I started this, I had taken over at Cosmo, I didn’t know enough people,” she said. “I wanted to meet interesting, lively women. And then when I met them, if they didn’t know each other, I wanted them to connect with each other.”

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She then issued a simple mandate for the afternoon: “Exchange numbers, plot something, preferably, that will make the patriarchy very uncomfortable.”

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The guest of honor at Coles’ latest installment of the event was Lesley Stahl, a 14-time Emmy winner and longtime correspondent for CBS News’ storied 60 Minutes.

She is widely regarded as one of the country's most notable journalists. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

Tech journalist and podcaster Kara Swisher introduced Stahl, praising the 84-year-old for “blazing trails for all of us.”

“Especially in this post-truth age….it’s critically important for people to have a consistency about reporting facts,” Swisher said. “And as Christiane Amanpour says, ‘truthful, not neutral.’”

Swisher then pointed to Stahl’s detailed report on violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, which aired last month on 60 Minutes, calling it “astonishing.”

Swisher, a fixture in business news, has covered the business of the internet for decades. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

Stahl, 84, said her mother always told her she'd have a "career," not a job. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

Swisher gushed over Stahl before presenting her with the award. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

“I was just astonished at how you handled that,” she said, calling Stahl an “inspiration.”

“And I don’t have that many inspirations, to be honest with you,” she quipped. “Right now, pretty much just the pope—I’m like the worst Catholic, too.”

Stahl, for her part, accepted the Tiffany & Co.-designed trophy and was met with a standing ovation.

“You know, it doesn’t matter how old you are,” said Stahl. “You can still have the best day of your life. Here I am, having the best day of my life.”

Several CBS News' fixtures were in attendance on Thursday, including Gayle King. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

Stahl called the event the "best day of her life." The verdict is in: Nobody throws a party like Joanna Coles. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

“What I have learned is that we need our we need women friends,” Stahl said. “I think it goes back to the cave when the men went out to hunt, and we stayed home in a circle and just talked to each other. And so we need that.”

Coles’ latest installment of the event offered a much-needed reprieve for some media attendees who had spent the week reporting relentlessly on the big blue tsunami that flipped the House and Senate back to Democratic control on Tuesday night.

The Daily Beast's Lindsay Speros, Joanna Coles, Uber's Annie Duvnjak, and the actress Bellamy Young enjoy a laugh during the luncheon. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

Coles speaks to WNBA star Napheesa Collier, and Erin Kane, of Excel Sports Management. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

In addition to Stahl and Swisher, journalists and media figures in attendance Thursday included CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, MS NOW anchor Stephanie Ruhle, legendary PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff, NBC News correspondent Laura Jarrett, the novelist and journalist Holly Petersen, and Meredith Kopit Levien, CEO of The New York Times.

Also among the guests were actresses Cynthia Nixon, Melora Hardin, and Bellamy Young, and WNBA star Napheesa Collier. Political figures including author Mary Trump, and Huma Abedin, the high-profile aide to Hillary Clinton who is married to Alexander Soros, the youngest son of the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, also made an appearance. And the pioneering lawyer Robbie Kaplan, the banker Anne Finucane, as well as Annie Duvnjak, Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility operations, and make-up artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown.

Coles has hosted her lunches since her tenure at Cosmo, and continued after taking the helm at the Daily Beast, with guests such as Huma Abedin (left) and the jewelry designer Brooke Garber Neidich (right). Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

The guests feasted on blood-orange spritzes and bone-dry French martinis, paired with hors d’oeuvres including crispy tempura Mission figs with basil, peekytoe crab salad with Meyer lemon and crispy rice, and smoked trout rillette with fine herbs on toasted brioche.

For their main course, attendees were served heaping portions of branzino with crispy potatoes and Green Circle heritage chicken.

And, to top it all off, guests received brand-new headphones, custom-made underwear, and a bag full of Jones Road goodies. Alycia Kravitz Photography/Alycia Kravitz Photography

By the event’s conclusion, Coles’ mandate to meet and connect with one another appeared to have been a smashing success.

The room buzzed with animated conversation long after guests received their parting gifts, which included a custom-branded “Ladies Who Lunch” tote and a pair of Sonos Ace Ultra Headphones.

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Earlier in the day, Stahl said she had always followed her late mother’s advice, with one exception.

“She told me, ‘Never trust other women,’” she recounted. “It was really the only thing I defy her on, because I do trust other women, and my girlfriends are important to me.”

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