    Jobs Loss is Charities' Gain

    Across the country, America is experiencing a swell in the ranks of volunteers, as more laid off workers look to avoid indolence. In a new trend, non-profits are now being flooded with volunteers at the professional level that provide welcome expertise in administration and public relations. Many in the non-profit sector are thrilled at the unemployed volunteers who are looking to help, expand their skill set and network. Volunteers cite the work as a type of therapy that takes one mind off the frustrating hunt for a new job. Not surprisingly though, despite the new hands on deck, non-profits are suffering in the economy as well; endowments and donations have substantially decreased from last year.

