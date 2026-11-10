SHOCK DEATH Jockey, 22, Dies After Accident During Race Her horse was also euthanized after sustaining a serious leg injury. Jeremy Ng/Jeremy Ng, Getty Images

An Australian horse racing jockey has died at 22 after falling during a race and suffering serious head injuries over the weekend, her family announced Tuesday. Izzy Neale was treated by on-site medics at the Warren Racecourse in Australia before she was airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, where she later died. Her horse Marnoo also sustained a serious leg injury and was euthanized following the incident at the Cotton Cup. Neale won 88 races from 699 career starts in her young career. “Izzy rode horses before she could walk,” the Neale family wrote alongside a picture of her. “Her love of horses was a lifelong passion that, more recently, had grown into a love of racing.” The remaining Cotton Cup events scheduled for the weekend were canceled following the fatal fall. “We are deeply grateful for the love, kindness and support shown to Izzy and our family by her friends, the racing community and everyone who has been by our side during this heartbreaking time,” Neale’s family said.

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