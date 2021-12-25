Biden and First Lady Speak With Troops for Christmas Day
‘WE’RE GRATEFUL’
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and their new dog, Commander Biden, spoke virtually with members of the United States military on Christmas Day from the White House. “As your commander in chief, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” Biden told troops spending the holidays deployed to locations including Qatar and the Kingdom of Bahrain. “It’s a poor substitute for what you’re missing, but I understand. I just want you to know how much we care. We’re grateful for your courage, your sacrifice. Not only your sacrifice, but your families’ sacrifice. The holidays really bring into sharp focus being apart is just part of the job,” he added. “But it’s a hard part of the job. It’s who you guys are…You are the solid steel spine of the nation. You really are.” The virtual event lasted 32 minutes, and the president didn't take any questions from the press corps.