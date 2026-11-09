ERR, WHAT? Biden Reveals Weird Trump Moment That Left Him Speechless Trump’s comment was so bizarre that Biden did not know what to do next. CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden was left momentarily speechless when Donald Trump bizarrely suggested they could have been golfing buddies in another life, the former president has revealed.

Just eight days after defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Trump used an Oval Office meeting with his longtime political rival to say they would have made good friends if it weren’t for politics, Biden revealed in an excerpt from his new memoir, Promise Me, America.

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The 83-year-old also claims Trump showered him with compliments about his presidency and admitted he was relieved he never had to face him at the ballot box.

In an account published by The Atlantic, Biden revealed the bizarre exchange happened as he hosted Trump at the White House for the traditional presidential transition meeting. Trump did not offer Biden the same courtesy after his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump had repeatedly gone after Biden. Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

According to Biden, Trump adopted a surprisingly warm tone that caught him off guard.

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“He was immediately chatty and surprised me by adopting a tone so friendly that I thought he might be putting me on,” Biden wrote. “It bordered on fawning.”

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Biden then recalled Trump making an unexpected personal remark.

“You know, Joe, if it weren’t for politics, I believe we’d be good friends,” Trump reportedly told him.

The president-elect continued, suggesting that the two could have hit the links together.

“Yes, if it weren’t for politics, we’d spend all our time golfing together,” Trump said, according to Biden’s account.

But the compliments did not stop there.

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Biden wrote that Trump praised his administration’s job-creation record, describing his performance as “extraordinary.” Trump also admitted that he had been relieved that he did not have to run against Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Biden said he was so surprised by the conversation that he struggled to respond.

“I think I blinked, too stunned to respond,” he recalled.

The former president admitted he did not understand why Trump was being so complimentary and decided to interrupt the exchange to focus on the purpose of their meeting.

“I didn’t really understand why he was buttering me up, so I cut off his compliments to move on to the business at hand,” Biden wrote.

The meeting was initially scheduled to last 30 minutes but eventually stretched to nearly two hours.

Biden said he used the opportunity to brief Trump on major international issues, including Ukraine, Russia, NATO, Gaza and the Middle East, China, and relations across the Americas and Africa.

However, Biden said Trump seemed more interested in the personalities of world leaders than in the broader geopolitical issues being discussed.

Biden and Trump have had a deeply antagonistic relationship over the years.

Trump began targeting Biden personally in 2018, calling him “Crazy Joe” and describing him as “weak, both mentally and physically” after Biden suggested he would have confronted Trump over his treatment of women. Trump also warned that Biden would go down “fast and hard” in a physical fight.

Biden and Trump met for a presidential handover after the 2024 election. Alex Wong/Getty Images

When Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign, Trump quickly branded him “Sleepy Joe,” questioning his energy, intelligence, and mental sharpness. He also called him “low IQ” and mocked his verbal stumbles during campaign rallies. Trump later added “Crooked Joe” to his collection of nicknames, accusing Biden of corruption without establishing those allegations as fact.

The insults continued throughout Biden’s presidency, with Trump repeatedly portraying him as confused, incompetent, and incapable of carrying out his duties. He also mocked Biden’s public appearances and sometimes imitated his movements and speech.

Meanwhile, Biden has repeatedly portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy.

But Trump’s obsession with Biden didn’t stop after he left the White House in January 2025.

Biden, who has largely retired from public life after being diagnosed with stage four cancer, has become Trump’s go-to target for problems ranging from inflation and immigration to military shortages and foreign policy.

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