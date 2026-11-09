GET UP, CHAMP Joe Biden Shares Health Update Ahead of Memoir Release The former president says cancer will cut back his book tour talks. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS # 1

Former President Joe Biden said his cancer diagnosis will limit his book tour appearances ahead of this month’s release of his presidential memoir. Biden said on X that while his doctors “continue to be encouraged” by his response to his treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer, the illness has taken a toll on him. “It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” he wrote. As a result, Biden said he would not be able to have as many conversations about his book as he had hoped. His presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, is due for release on Nov. 17. “I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he said. The memoir covers Biden’s four years in the White House, including the major challenges and decisions that shaped his presidency. “Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: “Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.” It’s a good lesson for me. And for America," Biden added.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register