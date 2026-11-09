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GET UP, CHAMP

Joe Biden Shares Health Update Ahead of Memoir Release

The former president says cancer will cut back his book tour talks.

Joe Biden attends a ceremony in New York City marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

By Briana Charles

Former President Joe Biden said his cancer diagnosis will limit his book tour appearances ahead of this month’s release of his presidential memoir. Biden said on X that while his doctors “continue to be encouraged” by his response to his treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer, the illness has taken a toll on him. “It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” he wrote. As a result, Biden said he would not be able to have as many conversations about his book as he had hoped. His presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, is due for release on Nov. 17. “I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he said. The memoir covers Biden’s four years in the White House, including the major challenges and decisions that shaped his presidency. “Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: “Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.” It’s a good lesson for me. And for America," Biden added.

Briana Charles
Briana CharlesReporter

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