Biden Spoke to Trump About Covid-19 Crisis
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with President Donald Trump on Monday about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the talk tells The Daily Beast. Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement that the presidential candidate “shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”
The news comes after both parties expressed a willingness and desire for a phone conversation in recent days. When Trump was asked last week by a reporter if he would take Biden’s call, the president seemed to respond eagerly, saying he would “absolutely” do it. Shortly after that, Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said he was pleased to hear that Trump was open to the possibility, and said on Thursday that his team had already been coordinating the chat.