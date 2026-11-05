Joe Gorga Reveals the Cosmetic Treatment He’s Doing in His 50s
The reality TV star opened up about the cosmetic injectables he swears by.
Bravo star Joe Gorga is getting candid about the cosmetic treatments he’s undergone to maintain a youthful appearance.
The real estate developer and husband of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga, 47, told Page Six ahead of the show’s Season 15 premiere that he’s been getting Botox injections in his face regularly.
“I gotta get Botox, man,” Joe, 52, said. “I gotta get my stuff, you know?”
He shared that he gets his injectables at INJX by Nat Aesthetics in Cranford, New Jersey, a medical spa founded by new RHONJ cast member and aesthetic nurse practitioner Natia Rufolo, FNP-C.
Joe said he and his wife, who made their debut on the show during Season 3 in 2011, have been spending more time with the med spa’s founder and her husband, Tommy Rufolo.
“I walk in there, and she’s like, ‘Joe, you don’t need much,’” he said. “She gives me one or two [injections], and I’m out of there.”
The reality star, who competed on Hulu’s new series The Mob, admitted that he “hates needles,” despite receiving the treatments for “about a year” now.
“When I get that Botox, I’m holding a stuffed animal,” he joked. “I can’t stand it. I’m such a little b---h.”
The reality TV alum said his wife has tried to convince him to have a blepharoplasty (a surgical procedure that removes excess skin from the eye area), but he’s hesitant.
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“I’m like, ‘What’s the matter with my eyes?’ My eyes are fine,” he said, adding that even a plastic surgeon complimented his “perfect” eyes.
The couple has been married for 22 years and share three children: Antonia Gorga, 21, Giacinto “Gino” Gorga, 19, and Giuseppe “Joey” Gorga Jr., 16.
They gave their Instagram followers a sneak peek at a unique date night in 2024 where they received cosmetic procedures together.
A photo posted to Melissa’s story showed Joe with white marks on his forehead, above and between his eyebrows, and along his crow’s feet.
“Someone is about to get their brotox,” she wrote over the photo, tagging triple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD.
Sharing a separate photo of herself, she wrote, “me too!”
Melissa has been open about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, including breast augmentation, a rhinoplasty, Botox, and lip fillers.
Their daughter, Antonia, also revealed she had undergone a nose job in a June 10 Instagram post and tagged double-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk, MD.
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