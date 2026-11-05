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'DON'T NEED MUCH'

Joe Gorga Reveals the Cosmetic Treatment He’s Doing in His 50s

The reality TV star opened up about the cosmetic injectables he swears by.

Joe Gorga revealed that he's been getting Botox treatments for "about a year."

Virtual Reali-Tea/Page Six

By Natalie Demaree

Bravo star Joe Gorga is getting candid about the cosmetic treatments he’s undergone to maintain a youthful appearance.

The real estate developer and husband of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga, 47, told Page Six ahead of the show’s Season 15 premiere that he’s been getting Botox injections in his face regularly.

Joe Gorga poses at the New York premiere of Hulu's "All's Fair" Season 2 on November 02, 2026.

Joe Gorga poses at the New York premiere of Hulu's "All's Fair" Season 2 on November 02, 2026.

John Nacion/John Nacion/FilmMagic

“I gotta get Botox, man,” Joe, 52, said. “I gotta get my stuff, you know?”

He shared that he gets his injectables at INJX by Nat Aesthetics in Cranford, New Jersey, a medical spa founded by new RHONJ cast member and aesthetic nurse practitioner Natia Rufolo, FNP-C.

Nat Rufolo, founder of INJX by Nat Aesthetics, will be joining the upcoming season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Nat Rufolo, founder of INJX by Nat Aesthetics, will be joining the upcoming season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

INJX by Nat/Instagram

Joe said he and his wife, who made their debut on the show during Season 3 in 2011, have been spending more time with the med spa’s founder and her husband, Tommy Rufolo.

Melissa Gorga, pictured with her husband Joe at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Joe and Melissa Gorga made their "Real Housewives of New Jersey" debut in 2011.

Calitlin Ochs/REUTERS

“I walk in there, and she’s like, ‘Joe, you don’t need much,’” he said. “She gives me one or two [injections], and I’m out of there.”

The reality star, who competed on Hulu’s new series The Mob, admitted that he “hates needles,” despite receiving the treatments for “about a year” now.

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“When I get that Botox, I’m holding a stuffed animal,” he joked. “I can’t stand it. I’m such a little b---h.”

Joe Gorga told Page Six he's been getting Botox in his face for nearly a year.

Joe Gorga told Page Six he's been getting Botox in his face for nearly a year.

Virtual Reali-Tea/Page Six

The reality TV alum said his wife has tried to convince him to have a blepharoplasty (a surgical procedure that removes excess skin from the eye area), but he’s hesitant.

“I’m like, ‘What’s the matter with my eyes?’ My eyes are fine,” he said, adding that even a plastic surgeon complimented his “perfect” eyes.

Bravo stars Joe and Melissa Gorga, with their three kids, celebrate their daughter's 16th birthday on August 19, 2021, in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Bravo stars Joe and Melissa Gorga, with their three kids, celebrate their daughter's 16th birthday on August 19, 2021, in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Manny Carabel/Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

The couple has been married for 22 years and share three children: Antonia Gorga, 21, Giacinto “Gino” Gorga, 19, and Giuseppe “Joey” Gorga Jr., 16.

They gave their Instagram followers a sneak peek at a unique date night in 2024 where they received cosmetic procedures together.

A photo posted to Melissa’s story showed Joe with white marks on his forehead, above and between his eyebrows, and along his crow’s feet.

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“Someone is about to get their brotox,” she wrote over the photo, tagging triple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD.

Bravo stars Joe and Melissa Gorgas gave their social media followers an inside look at a 2024 date night when they received cosmetic treatments together.

Bravo stars Joe and Melissa Gorgas gave their social media followers an inside look at a 2024 date night when they received cosmetic treatments together.

Melissa Gorgas/Instagram/Bravo

Sharing a separate photo of herself, she wrote, “me too!”

Melissa has been open about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, including breast augmentation, a rhinoplasty, Botox, and lip fillers.

Melissa Gorga and her daughter at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on December 13, 2019.

Melissa Gorga and her daughter at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on December 13, 2019.

Jim Spellman/Jim Spellman/WireImage

Their daughter, Antonia, also revealed she had undergone a nose job in a June 10 Instagram post and tagged double-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk, MD.

Erin Lichy wanted barely detectible, natural results, and she achieved them with 190 cc low-profile smooth silicone implants. Pictured here in Miami, less than two months after her surgery, in March 2026.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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