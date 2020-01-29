Joe Manchin: ‘I Think’ Hunter Biden Should Be Called as a Witness
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said on Wednesday that he believes Hunter Biden is a relevant witness in the Senate impeachment trial, insisting that this could be an opportunity for Biden to clear himself of claims of wrongdoing in Ukraine. Discussing the idea floated by some senators that the GOP would allow former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify if they got Biden in return, Manchin told MSNBC’s Morning Joe he thought Biden’s testimony was pertinent.
“You know, I think so. I really do,” the conservative Democrat said. “I don’t have a problem there, because this is why we are where we are. Now, I think that he could clear himself. Of what I know and what I’ve heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong—no matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, and not go home and say well, I protected one. No. If it’s relevant, then it should be there.”