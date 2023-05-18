New Jersey Man Who Tried to Kill Trans Woman Charged After Months on the Run
GOT HIM
After allegedly pistol-whipping and shooting at a transgender woman last June in Philadelphia—as well as shooting and injuring two others—Joel Martinez has finally been charged. Police announced Thursday that the 22-year-old was extradited from New Jersey to Philly, where he faces charges included attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police say he was on the run for months until law enforcement finally caught him in Camden, New Jersey in December. Crimes like this against the LGBTQ+ community have been on the rise, according to Kelly Burkhardt, the LGBTQ+ liaison for the District Attorney’s Office. After Martinez was apprehended, Buckhardt read a statement from the victim. “I can peacefully put my head down at night and sleep again,” she said. “I’ve had night terrors since this happened and lots of counseling. And now I feel the peace knowing I will no longer have to walk around looking over my shoulder, wondering if someone is going to cause harm to me.”