John Boehner Says Obama Disrepectful on '60 Minutes'
Say what you will about the color of John Boehner's skin, but do not accuse of him taking taxpayers hostage. On 60 Minutes Sunday, Boehner said that while the president is "engaging" and "brilliant," his comments about the tax deal negotiations were disrespectful.
