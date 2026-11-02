NUDE AWAKENING John Goodman Makes Surprising Confession About 200-Lb. Weight Loss The Emmy winner said his dramatic transformation created an unexpected problem for his career. J. Vespa/WireImage

John Goodman says his 200-pound weight loss has had an unanticipated effect on his acting.

The 74-year-old Emmy winner revealed that his dramatic transformation made him reluctant to bare it all, prompting him to draw the line at a nude scene in HBO’s televangelist comedy-drama The Righteous Gemstones.

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During Monday’s episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goodman recalled feeling uncomfortable about stripping down for the series, in which he starred as the leader of a megachurch and patriarch of the dysfunctional Gemstone family from 2019 to 2025.

John Goodman has said that dropped over 200 pounds through diet and lifestyle changes. Getty Images

“There was one scene. I thought I was going to have to be naked in it, and I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m good. My body’s too messed up, losing all this weight. Nah, I’m not gonna,’” he recalled.

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Despite his reservations, Goodman said the production ultimately found a way to film the scene without requiring him to strip down.

On "The Righteous Gemstones," John Goodman and Jennifer Nettles starred as Eli and Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, respectively. Connie Chornuk/HBO

The Roseanne alum also opened up about the attention surrounding his slimmer physique, admitting that he generally tries to tune out the commentary.

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“I just ignore it,” he said. “Since I’m in this business, it is fair game—up to a point.”

But even Goodman is still adjusting to his new appearance.

Goodman says he tries to ignore the discourse surrounding his weight. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“I’m still trying to get used to my face,” he admitted. “I think of myself as one way, and then I look at myself. Oh, wow!”

The actor echoed those sentiments in a separate interview with The Sunday Times, revealing that his mental image of himself has yet to catch up with his physical transformation.

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“I still feel like a fat guy, but it’s nice to be able to go into regular clothing stores and buy things,” he told the outlet.

John Goodman led the dysfunctional Gemstone family of televangelists in the HBO Max show. Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Goodman previously revealed another unexpected consequence of shedding roughly half his former body weight: He struggles to stay warm.

The actor told The New Yorker in October that he had undergone stomach surgery and developed anemia, which he said contributed to his constant sensitivity to cold.

Goodman said one unexpected consequence of losing weight is that he's cold all the time. Hannah McKay/REUTERS

“I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I’m cold all the time,” he explained.

Goodman, who once weighed more than 400 pounds, has maintained his transformation through dietary changes and regular exercise.

Still, staying motivated takes effort.

“I have to force myself to go to the gym,” he told The Sunday Times. “If it was just me, I’d skip it.”

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