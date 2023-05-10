Vermont DA John Lavoie Allegedly Called Staffers ‘Fat’ and ‘Whore,’ Used C-Word Regularly
‘I GUESS I HAVE TO APOLOGIZE’
Vermont District Attorney John Lavoie is facing calls to resign after being accused of verbally abusing women on his staff—even wiping his butt with a photo of one of their boyfriends, who he said “looks like a woman.” According to complaints filed against Lavoie, the Franklin County State’s attorney referred to colleagues in a myriad of disturbing ways—including “fat,” “whore” and “slut bag.” He’s also accused of using the c-word “on a regular basis.” Lavoie allegedly made multiple and repeated comments to a staffer about her weight, once telling her “I don’t think you need to eat lunch today,” while pinching her stomach. Despite the laundry list of alleged inappropriate behavior, Lavoie doesn’t believe it necessary for him to resign. “These are not people I’ve met two, three months ago,” he told NBC 5 on Tuesday. “These are people I’ve been with for 20 years.” Lavoie acknowledged that some of his behavior may have been “inappropriate,” but denies some of his more damning accusations. “I am the same guy that I have been all that time. And I guess I have to apologize for now suddenly being out of step with the times,” he said.