John Legend Has Sold His Song Catalog
John Legend has sold his song catalogue dating back to 2004, when he put out his first album. According to Bloomberg, Legend included both copyrights and royalty rights in the deal with KKR Credit Advisors and BMG Rights Management, which each purchased a 50 percent stake. According to a regulatory filing, the deal was first struck in September. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 43-year-old joins icons like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, and Neil Young in a string of giant music rights deals. Springsteen’s catalog went for $500 million.