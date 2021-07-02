McAfee Had Previously Attempted Suicide in Prison: Report
ON SUICIDE WATCH
John McAfee, the antivirus software magnate who died in a Spanish prison last week, had at some point been on suicide watch after allegedly making another attempt to kill himself, according to Reuters. A prison system source told Reuters that he had unsuccessfully attempted suicide on Feb. 28 at a prison complex outside Barcelona, where he had been held since October.
The source said the prison enacted its standard suicide watch protocol which involves closer supervision and mental health monitoring. Months later, he was found dead shortly after a court approved his extradition to the U.S. on tax fraud charges. The Associated Press previously reports that a suicide note had been found in McAfee’s pocket.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741