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'EASY PEASY'

Rock Icon’s Daughter Makes Surprise Update Amid Cancer Battle

“I hear all of you saying I don’t need this,” the 45-year-old wrote. “But I want it!”

John Mellencamp and Teddi Mellencamp in 2022.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Rock legend John Mellencamp’s daughter is revealing details of the surgical procedure she underwent by choice amid her cancer battle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, 45, revealed on her Instagram stories on Monday, Oct. 12, that she underwent a blepharoplasty, commonly known as an eye lift.

John Mellencamp and Teddi Mellencamp in 2022.

John Mellencamp and Teddi Mellencamp in 2022.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

In a set of videos, Mellencamp explained that she was visiting Dr. Sarmela Sunder for an upper eyelid lift. She underwent a jawline lift and neck lift in 2022 with the same doctor.

“Upper bleph day with best doctor out there, she wrote in her stories. “And yes, I got the OK from my cancer doctors…”

Before her procedure, Teddi Mellencamp lifted the skin on her eyelids with her finger to show how she wanted the results to look.

Before her procedure, Teddi Mellencamp lifted the skin on her eyelids with her finger to show how she wanted the results to look.

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in her back in 2022, and underwent 17 surgeries, including for tumors in her brain.

Still, in March 2025, she revealed that the cancer had progressed to stage 4 and metastasized to her lungs and brain.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)
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On Sept. 8, she told Extra that she was doing better after regular immunotherapy.

“I’m not allowed to say that I’m in remission, but I’m allowed to say that I’m cancer-free for right now,” she said, adding that she was still undergoing treatment.

Teddi Mellencamp wrote in her Instagram stories, "I hear all of you saying I don't need this... But I want it!"

Teddi Mellencamp wrote in her Instagram stories, "I hear all of you saying I don't need this... But I want it!"

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

In the first videos, Mellencamp was in a car on her way to the clinic.

Mellencamp showed her eyes to the camera, lifting the skin of her upper eyelids with her finger and modeling possible outcomes.

Teddi Mellencamp showed her surgery results right after the procedure.

Teddi Mellencamp showed her surgery results right after the procedure.

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

The next videos were from the doctor’s office.

“There’s a lot of excess skin here,” her doctor explained, gently pulling at Mellencamp’s upper lids. “But I think a lot of it has to do with you having been on the steroids for a while; you were puffy.”

In a text over the video, Mellencamp wrote, “I hear all of you saying I don’t need this… But I want it!”

Teddi Mellencamp before and after her surgery.

Teddi Mellencamp before and after her surgery.

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

The next video was again from a car, this time after the procedure, during which she was not under anesthesia.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)
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“I was at the office for a total of two hours, wham bam thank you ma’am,” she said, lifting her sunglasses and adding that she was “obsessed” with her results.

“Stitches come out Thursday, I have immunotherapy Wednesday, this week is planned out to a T,” Mellencamp said.

After her plastic surgery, Teddi Mellencamp wore an ice mask.

After her plastic surgery, Teddi Mellencamp wore an ice mask.

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

She called the procedure “easy peasy,” telling her followers to stay tuned for final results.

In the last clip, she was icing her face with a pink mask she got from Dr. Sunder’s office.

Cruz Arroyave, Teddi Mellencamp, Slate Arroyave, Dove Arroyave, Christina Mecklenburg, and Isabella Arroyave at iHeartRadio's 102.7 concert on May 10, 2025, in Huntington Beach.

Cruz Arroyave, Teddi Mellencamp, Slate Arroyave, Dove Arroyave, Christina Mecklenburg, and Isabella Arroyave in May 2025 in Huntington Beach.

Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Trü Frü

Mellencamp is the mother of Slate, 14; Cruz, 12; and Dove, 6, together with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, 49.

She is also the stepmother of Arroyave’s daughter, Isabella Arroyave, from his previous marriage to Christina Mecklenburg.

Her music legend father, John, 75, has been close with her throughout her treatments. In January, he said the experience had not been “f---ing fun.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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