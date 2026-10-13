Rock Icon’s Daughter Makes Surprise Update Amid Cancer Battle
“I hear all of you saying I don’t need this,” the 45-year-old wrote. “But I want it!”
Rock legend John Mellencamp’s daughter is revealing details of the surgical procedure she underwent by choice amid her cancer battle.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, 45, revealed on her Instagram stories on Monday, Oct. 12, that she underwent a blepharoplasty, commonly known as an eye lift.
In a set of videos, Mellencamp explained that she was visiting Dr. Sarmela Sunder for an upper eyelid lift. She underwent a jawline lift and neck lift in 2022 with the same doctor.
“Upper bleph day with best doctor out there, she wrote in her stories. “And yes, I got the OK from my cancer doctors…”
Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in her back in 2022, and underwent 17 surgeries, including for tumors in her brain.
Still, in March 2025, she revealed that the cancer had progressed to stage 4 and metastasized to her lungs and brain.
On Sept. 8, she told Extra that she was doing better after regular immunotherapy.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“I’m not allowed to say that I’m in remission, but I’m allowed to say that I’m cancer-free for right now,” she said, adding that she was still undergoing treatment.
In the first videos, Mellencamp was in a car on her way to the clinic.
Mellencamp showed her eyes to the camera, lifting the skin of her upper eyelids with her finger and modeling possible outcomes.
The next videos were from the doctor’s office.
“There’s a lot of excess skin here,” her doctor explained, gently pulling at Mellencamp’s upper lids. “But I think a lot of it has to do with you having been on the steroids for a while; you were puffy.”
In a text over the video, Mellencamp wrote, “I hear all of you saying I don’t need this… But I want it!”
The next video was again from a car, this time after the procedure, during which she was not under anesthesia.
“I was at the office for a total of two hours, wham bam thank you ma’am,” she said, lifting her sunglasses and adding that she was “obsessed” with her results.
“Stitches come out Thursday, I have immunotherapy Wednesday, this week is planned out to a T,” Mellencamp said.
She called the procedure “easy peasy,” telling her followers to stay tuned for final results.
In the last clip, she was icing her face with a pink mask she got from Dr. Sunder’s office.
Mellencamp is the mother of Slate, 14; Cruz, 12; and Dove, 6, together with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, 49.
She is also the stepmother of Arroyave’s daughter, Isabella Arroyave, from his previous marriage to Christina Mecklenburg.
Her music legend father, John, 75, has been close with her throughout her treatments. In January, he said the experience had not been “f---ing fun.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…