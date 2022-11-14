John Oliver kicked off his first Last Week Tonight episode since this past week’s midterm elections by highlighting the fact that Democrats did “unexpectedly well” and have left Fox News pundits “scrambling for answers” in the aftermath.

After sharing a montage of figures like Jesse Watters complaining that single women voted for Democrats by huge margins and Laura Ingraham sidekick Raymond Arroyo chalking the results up to the left offering young people “recreational drugs, abortion, paid off student loans, actionable policies that they were promising to advance—and also climate change,” Oliver was appropriately baffled.

“We just don’t have time to go into all the ways that they are telling on themselves there, from being appalled that young people were voting to admitting that they have zero actionable policies,” the host said. “And adding climate change as a complete afterthought is a pretty fun way to end that. A nice little cherry on top of a what-the-fuck-have-we-done sundae.”

From there, Oliver moved on to the one person who has received the brunt of the blame for GOP losses this week: Donald Trump. “Even some on Fox made it clear that they have a new favorite Republican,” he said, playing a clip of Fox Business host Stuart Varney giddily agreeing that Ron DeSantis is “DeFuture” of the party.

“The prospect of a President DeSantis is just one of the many worrying things that came underneath all of the good news on Tuesday,” he said, adding that Democrats “still have a lot of work to do.”