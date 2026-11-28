RAIN OR SHINE ‘90s Star Makes Surprise Cameo at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade The “Full House” star stopped by to introduce his favorite balloon. Michael Kovac/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

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“Full House” star John Stamos appeared at the rescheduled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday to introduce the giant Amazing Spider-Man balloon. Stamos, 63, called the giant web-slinger his favorite balloon, saying “everybody loves him since he appeared in 1987.” The parade, which is now in its 100th year, was moved from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday because of a powerful storm. Stamos stopped by the Today Show earlier this week to express concerns about the weather. “I’m not going on a float or anything because I’ve got to watch the hair,” he joked. “You say it’s going to be windy too, I mean, I don’t want my toupee to fly off.” Today co-hosts Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer gifted Stamos a rainbow umbrella hat to protect his hair. Stamos previously appeared in the parade in 2009, performing alongside the Broadway revival cast of Bye Bye Birdie.

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