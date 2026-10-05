A-Lister’s Nepo Baby Daughter Makes Major Career Move
The 26-year-old joined a growing list of celebrity kids in the Parisian modeling industry.
John Travolta’s daughter is the newest nepo-baby making her Paris Fashion Week modeling debut.
Ella Bleu Travolta, the Pulp Fiction star’s 26-year-old daughter with his late wife Kelly Preston, walked a purple runway on October 4 during Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation at the Palais d’Iéna in Paris.
The actress, singer, and model wore a patterned navy-and-orange shirt under an oversized emerald-green blazer, navy pants with an orange stripe down the side, and sandals with a thick belted strap.
Models, including Ella Bleu, wore natural, toned-down makeup and laid-back hairstyles.
Ahead of the show, Ella Bleu told Vogue that everyone had been “so kind and just welcoming.”
“Once it’s over, I’m gonna want to start again because it’s gonna go by so fast,” the Get Lost actress said, adding that she was also going to think about hugging her dog at home once the show is over.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Ella Bleu modeled alongside other famous faces, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, The Crown actress Olivia Colman, and fellow nepo-baby Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer.
At the after-party for the Miu Miu Womenswear show, she donned a khaki suit with a tan collar and accessorized with a burgundy bag and black pointed heels.
She kept her hair pulled back but added more makeup, including a pink lip shade and blushed cheeks.
Ella Bleu made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week in September 2022, where she walked the Karl Langerfield Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.
“So proud of Ella’s debut at Fashion Week in New York City!” her father wrote in an Instagram post.
The Grease actor again gushed over his daughter when she walked the pink carpet at the 2026 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in April.
“So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 Fashion U.S. Awards pink carpet,” he said, adding that fans should look out for her in his film, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.
Ella Bleu starred in her father’s film, which premiered on Apple TV in May and marks his directorial debut.
Travolta and Preston were married for nearly 29 years, from 1991 until she died of breast cancer in 2020. The couple had two other children: Jett Travolta, who died at 16 in 2009 from a seizure, and Benjamin “Ben” Travolta, 15.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…