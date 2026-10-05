TELL ME ABOUT IT, STUD A-Lister’s Nepo Baby Daughter Makes Major Career Move The 26-year-old joined a growing list of celebrity kids in the Parisian modeling industry. Marko Djurica/Reuters

John Travolta’s daughter is the newest nepo-baby making her Paris Fashion Week modeling debut.

Ella Bleu Travolta, the Pulp Fiction star’s 26-year-old daughter with his late wife Kelly Preston, walked a purple runway on October 4 during Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation at the Palais d’Iéna in Paris.

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John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, makes her Paris Fashion Week debut during the Miu Miu fashion show on October 4, 2026. WWD/Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

The actress, singer, and model wore a patterned navy-and-orange shirt under an oversized emerald-green blazer, navy pants with an orange stripe down the side, and sandals with a thick belted strap.

Models, including Ella Bleu, wore natural, toned-down makeup and laid-back hairstyles.

Ella Bleue Travolta walked for Miu Miu Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2027 during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2026, in Paris, France. Victor VIRGILE/Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ahead of the show, Ella Bleu told Vogue that everyone had been “so kind and just welcoming.”

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“Once it’s over, I’m gonna want to start again because it’s gonna go by so fast,” the Get Lost actress said, adding that she was also going to think about hugging her dog at home once the show is over.

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Ella Bleu modeled alongside other famous faces, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, The Crown actress Olivia Colman, and fellow nepo-baby Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer.

British actress Olivia Colman on the runway at the Miu Miu Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection show during Paris Fashion Week, on October 4, 2026. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

At the after-party for the Miu Miu Womenswear show, she donned a khaki suit with a tan collar and accessorized with a burgundy bag and black pointed heels.

She kept her hair pulled back but added more makeup, including a pink lip shade and blushed cheeks.

Ella Bleu Travolta at the after-party of the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2026. Antoine Flament/Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Ella Bleu made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week in September 2022, where she walked the Karl Langerfield Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

“So proud of Ella’s debut at Fashion Week in New York City!” her father wrote in an Instagram post.

Ella Bleu Travolta at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Nya Studios West on April 7, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera/JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

The Grease actor again gushed over his daughter when she walked the pink carpet at the 2026 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in April.

“So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 Fashion U.S. Awards pink carpet,” he said, adding that fans should look out for her in his film, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta attend a premiere for his film, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" in Los Angeles on May 28, 2026. Caroline Brehman/aroline Brehman/REUTERS

Ella Bleu starred in her father’s film, which premiered on Apple TV in May and marks his directorial debut.

John Travolta and his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, pose with their children, Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta, at the red carpet screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2018. Gisela Schober/Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Travolta and Preston were married for nearly 29 years, from 1991 until she died of breast cancer in 2020. The couple had two other children: Jett Travolta, who died at 16 in 2009 from a seizure, and Benjamin “Ben” Travolta, 15.

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