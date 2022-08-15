Johnny Depp Lands First Directing Gig in Decades for Al Pacino-Produced Flick
PULLED BACK IN
Johnny Depp, still fresh off his ugly defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, is heading back to the director’s chair, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor will direct—for the first time in 25 years—a film about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani that’s also being produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. The movie, titled Modigliani, will portray a major “turning point” in the artist’s life that secured his legacy. “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph—a universally human story all viewers can identify with.” The job offer comes just months after Depp, who was accused of abusing Heard, won a defamation trial against her and awarded $15 million in damages.