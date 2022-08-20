CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Johnny Depp Planning a Surprise VMA Appearance as a Moonman
DEPP IS BACK
Read it at TMZ
Johnny Depp isn’t slowing his roll anytime soon after his bombshell trial against ex Amber Heard. His next gig will be the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, according to producers who spoke to TMZ, where he’ll make an appearance as a moonman (the iconic award statue and network mascot given to recipients). Depp has previously won MTV Movie Awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar, and the Generation Award. Depp’s return to film and brand deals has also been in headlines lately, as he plans to star as King Louis XV in La Favorite and scored sponsorships with Dior.