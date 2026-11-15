Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Comeback Gets a Christmas Miracle

Johnny Depp’s return to the screen in Ebenezer netted Paramount studios $19 million in domestic sales on its opening weekend. The Charles Dickens adaptation was Depp’s first major studio role since 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. In 2020, Depp’s career took a major hit after he was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The former couple leveled allegations of defamation against each other in two high-profile trials in 2022. “This is a solid opening for a Christmas-themed movie,” says David A. Gross, who publishes the box office newsletter FranchiseRe. “Johnny Depp remains a major celebrity around the world, and director Ti West brings some edge.” Depp’s next major film will be Lionsgate’s 2027 thriller Day Drinker, opposite Penélope Cruz. “With the No. 1 film in the marketplace, and his image and likeness splashed all over the marketing material, Johnny Depp’s Hollywood exile is effectively over,” said Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations.
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