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Jones Road Beauty Just Unwrapped Its New Holiday Collection

Pinky Bronze is back.

Jones Road Beauty Holiday Collection 2026

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Jones Road Beauty/Iryna Veklich/Getty.

By Mia Maguire

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Somehow, the holiday season is just around the corner. The days are getting shorter, the air is crisper, and seasonal save-the-dates are trickling in. Right on cue, Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty is getting a head start on the festivities with a new, infinitely giftable holiday collection featuring the return of some of the brand’s most coveted limited-edition launches.

For this year’s holiday drop, Jones Road is bringing back four fan-favorite products and sets with a few festive upgrades. Each product is a reimagined take on a past limited-edition launch that loyal Jones Road fans have been begging the brand to bring back: The Pinky Bronze Kit 2.0 (my personal favorite!), The Lip Trio, The Illuminator, and The Eyeshadow Quad.

Of course, the holiday capsule stays true to the brand’s less-is-more ethos, with versatile, impossible-to-mess-up formulas and hues designed to enhance—not mask.

Each product in the collection comes dressed up in exclusive seasonal packaging with limited-edition designs. These are the kinds of beauty gifts that require little to no wrapping… and look just as good on your vanity as they do under the tree.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the beauty obsessive on your list, Jones Road’s new holiday drop is a must-have. It’s launching in limited quantities, so once it sells out, it’s your last chance to get your hands on these exclusive shades.

Jones Road Beauty
$66

The Pinky Bronze Kit 2.0

The three-piece set includes the eyeshadow Stick, a lip Recharge, and a new, exclusive Highlighting Stick, all in a warm pinky-brown shade, available only in this kit.
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Jones Road Beauty
$48

The Lip Trio

In this set, you'll find Batch 18, the lip balm Brown originally mixed and handed out to her trick-or-treaters in 2020, along with two new shades, Batch 14 and Batch 22. These three exclusive shades range from a cool pink-brown to a deep aubergine.
Shop Now Jones Road Beauty
Jones Road Beauty
$35

The Eyeshadow Quad

Available in two universally flattering mini palettes (Just Browns and Live A Little), each quad includes four shades from The Best Eyeshadow, with matte and shimmer finishes.
Shop Now Jones Road Beauty
Jones Road Beauty
$32

The Illuminator

With four sheer shades to choose from, the cream highlighter that first appeared in the 2024 Lip and Cheek Palette is now available as a standalone.
Shop Now Jones Road Beauty
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Mia Maguire
Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

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