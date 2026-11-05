YOU'RE INVITED Jones Road Beauty Just Unwrapped Its New Holiday Collection Pinky Bronze is back. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Jones Road Beauty/Iryna Veklich/Getty.

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Somehow, the holiday season is just around the corner. The days are getting shorter, the air is crisper, and seasonal save-the-dates are trickling in. Right on cue, Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty is getting a head start on the festivities with a new, infinitely giftable holiday collection featuring the return of some of the brand’s most coveted limited-edition launches.

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For this year’s holiday drop, Jones Road is bringing back four fan-favorite products and sets with a few festive upgrades. Each product is a reimagined take on a past limited-edition launch that loyal Jones Road fans have been begging the brand to bring back: The Pinky Bronze Kit 2.0 (my personal favorite!), The Lip Trio, The Illuminator, and The Eyeshadow Quad.

Of course, the holiday capsule stays true to the brand’s less-is-more ethos, with versatile, impossible-to-mess-up formulas and hues designed to enhance—not mask.

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Each product in the collection comes dressed up in exclusive seasonal packaging with limited-edition designs. These are the kinds of beauty gifts that require little to no wrapping… and look just as good on your vanity as they do under the tree.

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Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the beauty obsessive on your list, Jones Road’s new holiday drop is a must-have. It’s launching in limited quantities, so once it sells out, it’s your last chance to get your hands on these exclusive shades.

Jones Road Beauty $ 66 The Pinky Bronze Kit 2.0 The three-piece set includes the eyeshadow Stick, a lip Recharge, and a new, exclusive Highlighting Stick, all in a warm pinky-brown shade, available only in this kit. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty $ 48 The Lip Trio In this set, you'll find Batch 18, the lip balm Brown originally mixed and handed out to her trick-or-treaters in 2020, along with two new shades, Batch 14 and Batch 22. These three exclusive shades range from a cool pink-brown to a deep aubergine. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty $ 35 The Eyeshadow Quad Available in two universally flattering mini palettes (Just Browns and Live A Little), each quad includes four shades from The Best Eyeshadow, with matte and shimmer finishes. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty $ 32 The Illuminator With four sheer shades to choose from, the cream highlighter that first appeared in the 2024 Lip and Cheek Palette is now available as a standalone. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

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