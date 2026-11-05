Jones Road Beauty Just Unwrapped Its New Holiday Collection

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Somehow, the holiday season is just around the corner. The days are getting shorter, the air is crisper, and seasonal save-the-dates are trickling in. Right on cue, Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road Beauty is getting a head start on the festivities with a new, infinitely giftable holiday collection featuring the return of some of the brand’s most coveted limited-edition launches.
Of course, the holiday capsule stays true to the brand’s less-is-more ethos, with versatile, impossible-to-mess-up formulas and hues designed to enhance—not mask.
Each product in the collection comes dressed up in exclusive seasonal packaging with limited-edition designs. These are the kinds of beauty gifts that require little to no wrapping… and look just as good on your vanity as they do under the tree.
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Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the beauty obsessive on your list, Jones Road’s new holiday drop is a must-have. It’s launching in limited quantities, so once it sells out, it’s your last chance to get your hands on these exclusive shades.
Jones Road Beauty
$66
The Pinky Bronze Kit 2.0
The three-piece set includes the eyeshadow Stick, a lip Recharge, and a new, exclusive Highlighting Stick, all in a warm pinky-brown shade, available only in this kit.
In this set, you'll find Batch 18, the lip balm Brown originally mixed and handed out to her trick-or-treaters in 2020, along with two new shades, Batch 14 and Batch 22. These three exclusive shades range from a cool pink-brown to a deep aubergine.
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