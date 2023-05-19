Jordan Neely’s Aunt Says Daniel Penny ‘Should Be Punished’
‘THAT MEANS MURDER’
Ahead of Jordan Neely’s funeral in Harlem on Friday, his aunt described her nephew as a “very, very sweet person” and a “diamond in the ground” in an interview with ABC News. “He liked to be loved and he loved people,” Mildred Mahazu said. “He was very, very, very friendly.” While Mahazu made clear she is “not a judge,” she believes Daniel Penny—the subway vigilante facing charges of second-degree manslaughter for choking Neely to death—“should be punished.” “Why would you put your arm, your head around someone’s neck and choke him when you know you would die in less than 2 or 3 minutes? That means murder,” the aunt said. When asked what justice would look like for Neely and his family, she said Penny needs to “make some time” behind bars and not “walk a free man.” If convicted, the ex-U.S. Marine could face up to 15 years in prison.