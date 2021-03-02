Sen. Josh Hawley Defends Rejecting Every Single One of Biden’s 23 Cabinet Nominees So Far
‘ONE AT A TIME’
It would be easy to accuse Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) of pointless and performative obstruction as the only Republican to oppose every single one of President Joe Biden’s 23 Cabinet-level nominees so far. But, as the senator explained to CNN on Monday night, each nominee just happens to have fallen short of his highly meticulous standards. “I take them one at a time, if there is someone I think will be good to Missouri, that I can defend to my voters, somebody who I think is going to be good for the job, I’ll vote for them,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju. The senator was also asked if he had any reservations at all about former President Donald Trump’s relentless lies during his CPAC speech on Sunday, but said: “I’m not going to give you my emotional reactions to his quotes.” Hawley went on to describe Trump as “a guy with a strong point of view... He’s very consistent.”