SLAIN AND SILENCED Journalist Who Reported on Missing People Found Dead This marks the latest in a slew of killings in one of the most dangerous areas for reporters. Facebook # 1

A Mexican journalist who covered missing-person cases was found dead Saturday night, his newsroom said. Enfoque Informativo journalist Eduardo Flores Salado was found dead on the outskirts of Acapulco, his employer said. Authorities announced a murder investigation into his death Sunday. It remains unclear how he was killed, and no arrests have been made. Mexico consistently ranks among the deadliest countries for journalists, as London-based advocacy group Article 19 documented 181 similar cases since 2000 and six in the first seven months of 2026. Mexican authorities rarely solve these murders, as Reporters Without Borders ranked Mexico the second most dangerous place for journalists, behind Gaza. In a statement, Enfoque Informativo called on state prosecutors to be thorough and transparent with the case to hold the culprits accountable. “This attack not only takes ​the life of a colleague, friend, and valuable human being; it constitutes a direct ‌attack ⁠on freedom of expression,” Enfoque Informativo said in a statement. “They will not silence us. We will continue to report with the same determination and professional ethics that characterized the work of Eduardo Flores Salado.”

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