Journals, Dozens of Other Items Seized From Doomsday Couple’s Home

Idaho police who searched the home of doomsday couple Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow seized 43 items, including journals, cellphones, and computers. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told East Idaho News that the items—which also include medication—are being forensically examined as authorities investigate the disappearance of two of Vallow’s children and the death of Daybell’s first wife. The couple, who wrote about doomsday scenarios and near-death experiences, have fled Idaho and refused to cooperate with law enforcement searching for 17-year-old Tynlee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.