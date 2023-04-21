JPMorgan Reportedly Kept Relationship With Epstein Even After Closing His Account
DEEP TIES
A Wall Street Journal report on Friday exposed deeper ties between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and top bankers at JPMorgan Chase than were previously known. Among the details revealed by people familiar with the matter was that Mary Erdoes, a top lieutenant to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan Chase, regularly emailed with and visited Epstein at his townhome in 2011 and 2013—contradicting a previous statement she made claiming the only time she met Epstein was the day she fired him as a client. The report also said bankers continued to meet with Epstein years after JPMorgan closed his account, allegedly showing the mega-bank continued to court Epstein despite growing claims of him being responsible for sex crimes against minors.