Judge Seals Details, Names in Kevin Spacey’s ‘House of Cards’ Allegations
On Thursday, Kevin Spacey had a motion to permanently seal the names of those who have accused him of sexual harassment on the set of Netflix’s House of Cards granted by a judge, who also ruled that the “specifics” of those allegations be sealed. The order from Judge Mel Red Racana of the Los Angeles County Superior Court is a legal victory for the actor, one that comes just days before Racana is set to make a decision on Spacey’s renewed bid to have a $31 million arbitration award tossed out. The award, ruled on by an arbiter in 2020, directed Spacey, 62, to pay MRC, a producer behind the show, for breaching his contract in relation to the assault allegations. Spacey’s legal team has argued that he exercised restraint and “stopped” any time a crew member felt uncomfortable on the set of House of Cards. Attorneys for MRC argued in a Tuesday filing that the arbiter “found that on over 10 different occasions, actor and producer Kevin Spacey egregiously breached his contractual obligations by sexually touching young crew members,” which directly caused the studio a loss of $29.5 million.