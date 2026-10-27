NOT SO FAST Judge Issues Surprising Decision in Russell Brand Case The MAGA comic’s legal battle isn’t over yet, though. James Manning/Getty Images # 1

A judge has found Russell Brand categorically not guilty of one count of indecent assault, but the left-wing comic turned born-again Christian MAGA voice’s legal battle isn’t over. The judge told jurors the charge should be “attempted indecent assault” for the 2001 incident in which a woman alleges he tried to pull her into a men’s bathroom at MTV Europe’s London office, where she worked. “I have reached the decision that there is insufficient evidence of indecent assault,” Judge Joel Bennathan said. “That is my decision, not yours. You will be directed to return a not guilty verdict in count two.” The defense has not begun to plead its case, and the jury has not deliberated yet, so the judge has simply decided that one charge was incorrect and ordered it reclassified. The jury will ultimately consider the attempted indecent assault count and the six other charges, including three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including the newly revised attempted indecent assault. Six women have testified against Brand, detailing alleged incidents of rape and other sexual misconduct.

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