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DEVIL IN THE DETAILS

Judge Clears Way for Satanists to Stage Holiday Event

The state couldn’t defend its stance against The Satanic Temple holding the celebration.

People participate in a "unbaptism" ceremony at a Boston hotel where the Satanic Temple held SatanCon in 2023.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

A federal judge has ordered Iowa officials to allow The Satanic Temple of Iowa to hold a holiday event in the state Capitol rotunda in December. The November 2 preliminary injunction grants the group access while its lawsuit continues. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and other attorneys filed the lawsuit in August after repeated refusals to grant the temple permission to hold what the ACLU calls a “family-friendly winter holiday event.” The lawsuit alleges violations of free speech, religious exercise, and equal protection, as other religious and civic groups were granted access. State officials raised concerns that costumes could frighten children and that sticks carried as props could become weapons. Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose rejected those justifications, as participants and props remain subject to ordinary Capitol security screening. “State officials have made it clear that they denied The Satanic Temple permission… because they disagreed with their religious viewpoint,” ACLU of Iowa attorney Shefali Aurora said Monday. The ruling does not end the case. The group is also seeking a permanent injunction and damages.

Read it at Raw Story

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