DEVIL IN THE DETAILS Judge Clears Way for Satanists to Stage Holiday Event The state couldn’t defend its stance against The Satanic Temple holding the celebration. Spencer Platt/Getty Images # 1

A federal judge has ordered Iowa officials to allow The Satanic Temple of Iowa to hold a holiday event in the state Capitol rotunda in December. The November 2 preliminary injunction grants the group access while its lawsuit continues. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and other attorneys filed the lawsuit in August after repeated refusals to grant the temple permission to hold what the ACLU calls a “family-friendly winter holiday event.” The lawsuit alleges violations of free speech, religious exercise, and equal protection, as other religious and civic groups were granted access. State officials raised concerns that costumes could frighten children and that sticks carried as props could become weapons. Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose rejected those justifications, as participants and props remain subject to ordinary Capitol security screening. “State officials have made it clear that they denied The Satanic Temple permission… because they disagreed with their religious viewpoint,” ACLU of Iowa attorney Shefali Aurora said Monday. The ruling does not end the case. The group is also seeking a permanent injunction and damages.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register