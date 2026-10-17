‘WEARY WORLD’ Judge Tosses Child Sex Abuse Charges Against ‘West Wing’ Actor The actor and director claims the charges against him were meant as an act of revenge. Sam Wasson/Getty Images # 1

A judge dismissed an indictment against Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield on charges of criminal sexual contact with a child, citing prosecutorial misconduct that undermined the grand jury process. The parents of twin boys who were dismissed from Busfield’s production of The Cleaning Lady claimed that the actor, 69, had touched their children inappropriately. The West Wing star’s attorneys claimed the children initially told police Busfield had not touched them inappropriately and that their parents later coached them after they were dismissed from the show. Busfield publicly denied the allegations, describing them as vindictive. When asked about the allegations, he said, “I’m saying that is absolutely one gazillion percent untrue—never, ever.” Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, who has been married to Busfield for 13 years, posted a Shakespeare quote to Instagram on Friday, which many interpreted to be a reaction to the news: “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register