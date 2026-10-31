DONE DEAL Judge Tosses Trump Defamation Lawsuit Over Epstein Letter The president demanded $10 billion. He’s leaving with nothing but humiliation. Getty Images/Oversight Democrats

A federal judge has thrown out President Donald Trump’s desperate defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its ownership—this time with prejudice.

Trump demanded the Journal and its billionaire owners, the Murdoch family, fork over $10 billion over an article accusing Trump of writing an elaborate birthday letter, complete with a doodle of a woman’s silhouette to the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

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Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

Now, Trump is leaving empty-handed after District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, appointed by Barack Obama, dismissed the president’s suit with prejudice, barring him from refiling the same claim.

Gayles wrote in a 20-page filing that Trump could not prove “actual malice.” He has previously said that the president came “nowhere close” to proving defamation.

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