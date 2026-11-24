A federal judge said that Trump’s government had crossed a line when it came to the “weaponization” of federal law enforcement powers

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A federal judge tore into the Trump administration for what he called the true “weaponization” of federal law enforcement powers against President Donald Trump’s perceived political enemies.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, who dismissed a criminal case against two former FBI agents accused of lying to Congress about past investigations of Hunter Biden, has determined that the charges were intentionally rushed under pressure from the president.

“For years, the administration has treated the weaponization of law enforcement like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real,” Faruqui wrote in the 48-page opinion. “Only the call is coming from inside the house -- the White House.”

Trump has long lamented so-called "weaponization" in the government. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“This case is not a one-off mistake. This court has seen a line of botched, politicized cases where the government has rushed to charge cases, only to have them fall apart,” he wrote.

“The Department of Justice still lists ‘Independence and Impartiality’ first among its values, stating it ‘work[s] each day to earn the public’s trust by following the facts and the law wherever they may lead, without prejudice or improper influence. This prosecution is a betrayal of these values,” he added.

In a hearing just before the midterm election earlier this month, Faruqui dismissed the complaints brought against former FBI officials Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, asserting that it failed to establish probable cause that the two purposefully misled Congress.

“What has transpired here cannot be described as anything other than weaponization,” Faruqui said in the hearing at the time.

Right on cue, Trump delivered his second speech at the DOJ on Monday. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Going further in Tuesday’s written ruling, Faruqui said that the matter is just one of a slew of political prosecutions sought after under the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia under Trump’s second term.

“The motive for [the rush to charge] is clear: to appease President Trump in his campaign of retribution against the FBI and to score cheap political points to impact the midterm elections,” Faruqui wrote.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro is an ally of the president. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“The slapdash prosecution of Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides in response to a public command from the President demonstrates a lack of independence and impartiality from the political desires of the Administration,” Faruqui wrote. “Moreover, the rampant errors and misstatements stemming from the slapdash nature of this investigation and prosecution further undercuts public confidence in the work of the Department of Justice.”

He went on, “If a high-profile case like this is so poorly executed, what can the public expect in the run-of-the-mill case with far less resources and oversight? The erosion of public confidence in the Department of Justice further harms public safety.”