Oscar Winner, 65, Goes Pantless in Racy Photo Shoot
Fans summed up the actress’s photo in one word: hot.
Julianne Moore has ditched her pants for a sultry new photo shoot.
The 65-year-old Oscar winner posed for the cover of Vogue Adria’s November issue, sitting on a chair with her legs open and her hands on her hips.
Moore wore a white shirt with deep side slits, the top buttons unbuttoned, and an untied black tie hanging from her neck.
Her red, chest-length hair was voluminous and stylishly disheveled, and she gave the camera a sultry look, wearing bright red lipstick. Heavy contour emphasized her high cheekbones and age-defying complexion.
Vogue Adria is a regional edition of Vogue in Europe, distributed across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. Chloe Chippendale shot the cover in New York City.
Moore posted the photo on her Instagram on Nov. 6, and admirers rapidly filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.
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Fans called the cover “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “iconic.”
“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan wrote, while another questioned Moore’s age, writing, “65?!!”
Grey’s Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw also chimed in, commenting, “HOT. HOT. HOT. 🔥🔥🔥”
Moore is currently promoting her new movie, The Debut, which will premiere on Dec. 11. She portrays a New Jersey housewife who gets an opportunity to work in a supporting role as an actress in a play.
During her cover interview, Moore told the outlet about her simple yet effective skincare routine.
“I follow my facialist Fabricio Ormonde’s instructions: a daytime vitamin C serum, retinol, and a neck cream,” she said.
In October, Moore celebrated her 28-year-old son Caleb Moore Freundlich’s wedding to Kibriyaá Morgan.
Moore shares Caleb and her lookalike daughter Liv Moore Freundlich, 24, with director Bart Freundlich, 56.
The couple met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996, and married in New York City in 2003.
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