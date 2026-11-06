LESS IS MOORE Oscar Winner, 65, Goes Pantless in Racy Photo Shoot Fans summed up the actress’s photo in one word: hot. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Julianne Moore has ditched her pants for a sultry new photo shoot.

The 65-year-old Oscar winner posed for the cover of Vogue Adria’s November issue, sitting on a chair with her legs open and her hands on her hips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore wore a white shirt with deep side slits, the top buttons unbuttoned, and an untied black tie hanging from her neck.

Her red, chest-length hair was voluminous and stylishly disheveled, and she gave the camera a sultry look, wearing bright red lipstick. Heavy contour emphasized her high cheekbones and age-defying complexion.

Julianne Moore stars on the cover of Vogue Adria’s November issue. Chloe Chippendale/Vogue Adria

Vogue Adria is a regional edition of Vogue in Europe, distributed across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. Chloe Chippendale shot the cover in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore posted the photo on her Instagram on Nov. 6, and admirers rapidly filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Fans called the cover “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “iconic.”

Fans were shocked to learn that Julianne Moore is 65. Here at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2026. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan wrote, while another questioned Moore’s age, writing, “65?!!”

Grey’s Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw also chimed in, commenting, “HOT. HOT. HOT. 🔥🔥🔥”

Julianne Moore’s fans loved the new photo, and famous friends also showed their excitement in the comments. Instagram/Julianne Moore

Moore is currently promoting her new movie, The Debut, which will premiere on Dec. 11. She portrays a New Jersey housewife who gets an opportunity to work in a supporting role as an actress in a play.

Julianne Moore at the Met Gala in New York City, May 2026. Daniel Cole/Reuters

During her cover interview, Moore told the outlet about her simple yet effective skincare routine.

“I follow my facialist Fabricio Ormonde’s instructions: a daytime vitamin C serum, retinol, and a neck cream,” she said.

Caleb Freundlich and Julianne Moore at Apple TV+'s "Echo Valley" screening in New York in June 2025. Joy Malone/Variety via Getty Images

In October, Moore celebrated her 28-year-old son Caleb Moore Freundlich’s wedding to Kibriyaá Morgan.

Liv Freundlich, Bart Freundlich, and Julianne Moore at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus

Moore shares Caleb and her lookalike daughter Liv Moore Freundlich, 24, with director Bart Freundlich, 56.

The couple met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996, and married in New York City in 2003.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register