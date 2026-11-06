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LESS IS MOORE

Oscar Winner, 65, Goes Pantless in Racy Photo Shoot

Fans summed up the actress’s photo in one word: hot.

Julianne Moore attends the "Echo Valley" European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Julianne Moore has ditched her pants for a sultry new photo shoot.

The 65-year-old Oscar winner posed for the cover of Vogue Adria’s November issue, sitting on a chair with her legs open and her hands on her hips.

Moore wore a white shirt with deep side slits, the top buttons unbuttoned, and an untied black tie hanging from her neck.

Her red, chest-length hair was voluminous and stylishly disheveled, and she gave the camera a sultry look, wearing bright red lipstick. Heavy contour emphasized her high cheekbones and age-defying complexion.

Julianne Moore was the cover star of Vogue Adria’s November issue.

Julianne Moore stars on the cover of Vogue Adria’s November issue.

Chloe Chippendale/Vogue Adria

Vogue Adria is a regional edition of Vogue in Europe, distributed across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. Chloe Chippendale shot the cover in New York City.

Moore posted the photo on her Instagram on Nov. 6, and admirers rapidly filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Fans called the cover “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “iconic.”

Julianne Moore attends Kering's Women in Motion Talk at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Fans were shocked to learn that Julianne Moore is 65. Here at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2026.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan wrote, while another questioned Moore’s age, writing, “65?!!”

Grey’s Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw also chimed in, commenting, “HOT. HOT. HOT. 🔥🔥🔥”

Julianne Moore’s fans loved the new photo, and famous friends also showed their excitement in the comments.

Julianne Moore’s fans loved the new photo, and famous friends also showed their excitement in the comments.

Instagram/Julianne Moore

Moore is currently promoting her new movie, The Debut, which will premiere on Dec. 11. She portrays a New Jersey housewife who gets an opportunity to work in a supporting role as an actress in a play.

Julianne Moore poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Costume Art' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Julianne Moore at the Met Gala in New York City, May 2026.

Daniel Cole/Reuters

During her cover interview, Moore told the outlet about her simple yet effective skincare routine.

“I follow my facialist Fabricio Ormonde’s instructions: a daytime vitamin C serum, retinol, and a neck cream,” she said.

Caleb Freundlich and Julianne Moore at Apple TV+'s "Echo Valley" screening in New York in June 2025.

Caleb Freundlich and Julianne Moore at Apple TV+'s "Echo Valley" screening in New York in June 2025.

Joy Malone/Variety via Getty Images

In October, Moore celebrated her 28-year-old son Caleb Moore Freundlich’s wedding to Kibriyaá Morgan.

Liv Freundlich, Bart Freundlich, and Julianne Moore at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Liv Freundlich, Bart Freundlich, and Julianne Moore at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus

Moore shares Caleb and her lookalike daughter Liv Moore Freundlich, 24, with director Bart Freundlich, 56.

The couple met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996, and married in New York City in 2003.

British model Melinda Messenger arrives for the British Academy Television Awards at the London Palladium April 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird (BRITAIN)
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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