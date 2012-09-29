Justices Prep for New Term

CHEAT SHEET
The Supreme Court returns to work on Monday, and the new term could be even more contentious than the last when the justices decided by a slim majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. The court will hear arguments on several contentious issues—including voting rights and gay marriage—that many analysts believe could lead to rulings just as controversial and impactful as the recent health-care opinion. Chief Justice John Roberts is sure to be closely watched this term, after he provided the crucial fifth vote to uphold the ACA and its individual health-care mandate. Court watchers will be looking for further signs as to whether he’s moving to the ideological center.