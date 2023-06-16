Slur-Slinging Oregon Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Strip Club Staff
‘WHITE POWER’
An Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly shouted slurs and the n-word while attacking staff at a steakhouse-strip club. When a security guard attempted to escort Justin Anthony Gates out, court documents allege the 32-year-old berated the guard—who he knew was Jewish—with antisemitic abuse and fractured his orbital bone with several blows to the face. The strip club attendee allegedly also yelled “white power” and punched the club’s manager in the throat. As police arrested him, prosecutors allege he smashed the takeout food window and continued his slur-ridden rant. His phone was confiscated and allegedly found to have a picture of Adolf Hitler as its background. Gates, who is being held without bail, is being charged with three counts of assault, burglary, criminal mischief, harassment, and a bias crime.